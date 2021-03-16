Polis 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9,433.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. In the last week, Polis has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar. Polis has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $9,433.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis token can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00057570 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007107 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

