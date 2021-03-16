Polyient Games Governance Token Market Cap Tops $17.83 Million (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded up 164.1% against the U.S. dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $17.83 million and approximately $1,088.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can now be bought for $1,005.37 or 0.01799939 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.96 or 0.00456465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00063835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00057188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00115548 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00072991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.76 or 0.00561727 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token launched on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,732 tokens. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games

Polyient Games Governance Token Token Trading

