PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Shares Down 7.5%

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2021


PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM)’s stock price dropped 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 775,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,057,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The company has a market cap of $373.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in PolyMet Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in PolyMet Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in PolyMet Mining in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in PolyMet Mining in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

