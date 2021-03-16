PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Shares Down 7.5%

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM)’s stock price dropped 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 775,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,057,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The company has a market cap of $373.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in PolyMet Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in PolyMet Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in PolyMet Mining in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in PolyMet Mining in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

