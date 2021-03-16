PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the February 11th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PolyPid from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get PolyPid alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in PolyPid during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the third quarter worth about $495,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the fourth quarter worth about $700,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the fourth quarter worth about $931,000. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPD traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.26. 56,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,706. PolyPid has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PolyPid will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd. develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.