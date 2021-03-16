Pontiac Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PONT) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $465.00 and last traded at $465.00. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 67 shares. The stock had previously closed at $450.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.75.

About Pontiac Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PONT)

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Pontiac that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Livingston county, Grundy county, and their surrounding communities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Pontiac Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pontiac Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.