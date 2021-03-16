Poolz Finance Achieves Market Cap of $13.67 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $13.67 million and $15.35 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for about $21.11 or 0.00038112 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $253.14 or 0.00457017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00062356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00054086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00106625 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00072167 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.12 or 0.00577940 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

