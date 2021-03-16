Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Short Interest Update

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the February 11th total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 362,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th.

In related news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 12,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,500,000. 19.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 582.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PSTX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.80. 232,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,674. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. Poseida Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $17.62. The company has a market cap of $670.77 million and a PE ratio of -1.57.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. On average, analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

