Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Short Interest Update

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 263,300 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the February 11th total of 191,800 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.14. The firm has a market cap of $430.81 million, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.26. Powell Industries has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $37.09.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $106.58 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.42%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWL. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Powell Industries by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in Powell Industries by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Powell Industries by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Powell Industries by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

