Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Short Interest Down 23.4% in February

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,475,700 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the February 11th total of 1,925,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.9 days.

PWCDF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS PWCDF opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $26.33.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

