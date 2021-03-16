PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.26.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.67. 2,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,742. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.55. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $153.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

