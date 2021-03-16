Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Down 6.5%

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s share price was down 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.89. Approximately 1,179,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,765,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Several analysts have weighed in on PGEN shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Precigen had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 150.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 9,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $67,795.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $67,550.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 268,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,850 shares of company stock valued at $580,696. Company insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Precigen by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Precigen in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Precigen in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Precigen in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

