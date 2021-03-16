Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Holdings Raised by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,192,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,583 shares during the quarter. Primo Water accounts for 3.2% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned 1.37% of Primo Water worth $34,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 745,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 632,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after buying an additional 20,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Primo Water by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,604,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,990,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 2.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 455,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRMW traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $16.47. The stock had a trading volume of 12,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,171. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

In other Primo Water news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 319,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRMW shares. Scotiabank raised Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

