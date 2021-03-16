Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.28% of Primo Water worth $7,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Primo Water by 646.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Primo Water by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRMW opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. On average, analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 35,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,950.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

