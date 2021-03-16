PRiVCY (PRIV) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.00

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One PRiVCY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. PRiVCY has a total market cap of $36,887.29 and approximately $4.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PRiVCY Profile

PRiVCY (CRYPTO:PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

