Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. Progyny has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.73 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,698,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 67,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $2,709,528.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 541,534 shares of company stock valued at $24,018,379 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Progyny by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Progyny by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

