Prologis (NYSE:PLD) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Head to Head Review

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) and Prologis (NYSE:PLD) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Regency Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Prologis shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Prologis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Regency Centers has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prologis has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Regency Centers and Prologis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 1 6 6 0 2.38 Prologis 0 0 13 0 3.00

Regency Centers currently has a consensus target price of $49.29, indicating a potential downside of 15.71%. Prologis has a consensus target price of $111.83, indicating a potential upside of 7.29%. Given Prologis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prologis is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Dividends

Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Prologis pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Regency Centers pays out 61.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prologis pays out 70.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Regency Centers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Prologis has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Regency Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Regency Centers and Prologis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 4.51% 1.01% 0.56% Prologis 38.21% 4.67% 3.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Regency Centers and Prologis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $1.13 billion 8.76 $239.43 million $3.89 15.03 Prologis $3.33 billion 23.14 $1.57 billion $3.31 31.49

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Regency Centers. Regency Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prologis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Prologis beats Regency Centers on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

