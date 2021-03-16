Prometeus Market Cap Reaches $70.60 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last week, Prometeus has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for $11.54 or 0.00020434 BTC on popular exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $70.60 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00049047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $367.57 or 0.00651060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00070615 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00025943 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00035124 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

