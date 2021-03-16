Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP Sells $286,242.18 in Stock

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Proofpoint stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.38. The company had a trading volume of 461,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,564. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -47.77 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $140.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,808 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,260,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,110,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,497,000 after buying an additional 201,136 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 35.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,576,000 after buying an additional 272,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 45.9% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 894,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,401,000 after buying an additional 281,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price target on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.68.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

