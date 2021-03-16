ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Down 6.5%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s share price dropped 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.39 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 1,049,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,105,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

PUMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ProPetro to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 3.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.76 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was down 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ProPetro by 10,255.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 1,261,365 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ProPetro by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,746,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,197,000 after buying an additional 754,132 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,353,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,151,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,598,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

