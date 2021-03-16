ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the February 11th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,031,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 413,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,108,000 after purchasing an additional 151,691 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 347,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after purchasing an additional 226,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 42,478 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 47,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 29,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $2,828,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $91.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.71. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $111.86.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

