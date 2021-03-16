ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:PBSFY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.25. 634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,850. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.56. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

