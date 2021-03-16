Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 13,145 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 587.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.29.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $188.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.02. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $161.11 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

