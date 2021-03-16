Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 19,257 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3,633.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,787 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,257 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

CDNS stock opened at $129.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $149.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.54 and its 200 day moving average is $121.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,730,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,910 shares of company stock worth $42,843,663. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

