Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,974 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after buying an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,999,486,000 after buying an additional 166,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,504,333,000 after buying an additional 140,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.27.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $520.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $539.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $230.42 billion, a PE ratio of 83.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

