Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,816 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Prologis by 306.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,305,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,104,000 after buying an additional 984,591 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Prologis by 38.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,928,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,247,000 after buying an additional 532,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Prologis by 40.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,560,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,340,000 after buying an additional 445,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $102.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $112.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.01.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.77.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

