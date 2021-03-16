Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 342.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,853 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJN opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.98 and a one year high of $25.49.

