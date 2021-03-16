Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 2,611.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,770 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 1.60% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PIE. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PIE opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $26.63.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

