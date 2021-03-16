Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 630.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,361 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock opened at $115.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.18. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $115.43.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.