Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 640.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,016 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,461 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST opened at $330.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $278.42 and a 1 year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.08.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,769 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,173. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

