Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2,297.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,485 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after buying an additional 8,787,122 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,698,000 after buying an additional 361,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after buying an additional 1,819,900 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,794,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,871,000 after buying an additional 240,658 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,993,000 after buying an additional 520,309 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $79.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $80.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

