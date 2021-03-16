Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5,719.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 606.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after buying an additional 1,349,402 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after buying an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,279,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,025,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $208.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $208.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

