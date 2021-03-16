Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 94,383 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 141.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,383 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.05% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renasant Bank bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,252,000. SSI Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 269,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 43,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter.

FPE opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.84.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.