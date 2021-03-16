Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 19,519 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 310.1% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $132.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.52. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $132.21.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

