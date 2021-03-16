Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) by 1,088.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,475 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.86% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FXF. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 134,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 33,653 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the third quarter worth $2,350,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,315,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 125.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust alerts:

FXF stock opened at $98.00 on Tuesday. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a twelve month low of $92.89 and a twelve month high of $103.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.95.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.