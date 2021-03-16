Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4,141.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 10,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $243.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.80. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

