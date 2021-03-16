Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 40,706.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,353 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,474,940,000 after buying an additional 765,752 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $106,950,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after buying an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $77,784,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,738,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $594,421,000 after acquiring an additional 402,863 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Citigroup raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $182.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.24.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $199.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.80. The firm has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of -377.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $200.19.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,483 shares of company stock worth $7,784,123. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

