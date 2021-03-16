Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.25 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 300.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,046,000 after acquiring an additional 201,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $185.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.48 and its 200-day moving average is $169.88. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $186.05.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.