Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 8,312.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,132 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 7,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $1,222,177.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,659,275.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,438 shares of company stock worth $39,087,638 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $174.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.76 and its 200-day moving average is $139.55.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

