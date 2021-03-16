Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2,457.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,797 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $225.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $226.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

