Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.62 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 12,452.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,905 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,041,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 414.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after purchasing an additional 142,833 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 953.0% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 57,656 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,901,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,903,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $106.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.40 and its 200-day moving average is $99.70. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $113.00.

