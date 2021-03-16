Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 7,332.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,312 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of BSJM opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $23.45.

