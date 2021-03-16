Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 7,595.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,521 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJL. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,364,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,383,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,389,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 892,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after buying an additional 145,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 975,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after buying an additional 69,335 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $23.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06.

