Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $3.13 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 104.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.07.

Shares of GD stock opened at $176.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $177.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.62 and a 200-day moving average of $150.77.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.