Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 389.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $257.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $269.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.95.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

