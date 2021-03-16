Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6,448.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,204 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $248,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 12.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,337 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,388,000 after buying an additional 23,953 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 13,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $1,660,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,243,420 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,284,000 after buying an additional 31,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

Shares of DIS opened at $196.76 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $357.17 billion, a PE ratio of -123.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.73.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,405,919 shares of company stock valued at $257,864,563 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

