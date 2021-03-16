Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 11,088.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $795,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,790,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.56.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,501. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $297.21 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.90, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

