Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1,207.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Resource Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 413.9% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 42,590 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period.

ARKK opened at $128.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.66 and a 200 day moving average of $116.77. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.