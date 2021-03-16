Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $2.37 Million in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BILI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $111.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.38 and a beta of 1.42. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

