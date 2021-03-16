Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $2.48 Million in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 86,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 82,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000.

FBCG stock opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.37.

