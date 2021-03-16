Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $2.69 Million in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,258,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,613,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,424,000 after buying an additional 69,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $173.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.09 and a 200-day moving average of $147.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $179.62.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

